Heatwave causes fires across Israel, KKL, firefighters fight for control

Several forest fires have broken out across the country and KKL and fire department teams are working together to prevent their spread

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2023 11:40

Updated: MAY 27, 2023 14:14
Fire on Mount Tur'an, May 27. 2023 (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Fire on Mount Tur'an, May 27. 2023
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Keren Kayemet L'Israel (KKL-JNF) forestry teams and Fire and Rescue Services fought forest fires throughout Israel on Saturday according to KKL-JNF and the Fire and Rescue Services.

Traffic was diverted from the Acre East intersection due to thick smoke from a nearby bush fire, according to an Israel Police spokesperson. The fire was later brought under control, according to Maariv.

The Fire and Rescue department announced that since 7 a.m. on Saturday, 71 fires were reported in open areas, 15 in the north, 20 along the coast, two in the West Bank, six in the Jerusalem area, 13 in the center, and 15 in the south. 

Five major incidents

The Fire and Rescue Services listed five major instances of fires around the country throughout the morning.

In the north, a grass fire spread toward Mount Turan and a nearby town village. Eight planes from the Elad firefighting squadron arrived on the scene to contain the fire alongside four ground teams that protected the line of houses.

KKL workers near a fire in Tur'an, May 27, 2023. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) KKL workers near a fire in Tur'an, May 27, 2023. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

North of Ailot, a medium-sized fire spread towards the houses in a town, probably as a result of a fire that spread in a landfill. Four teams from the Nof HaGalil fire station worked to contain the fire.

In the South, in Kibbutz Karmiya, six teams accompanied by four planes worked to put out a large grass fire that spread towards the Kibbutz's greenhouses. Citizens and hikers who were in the Karmiya grove were evacuated from the scene with the help of the Israel Police and at least two civilian vehicles caught fire. The forces worked in cooperation with KKL firefighting teams and with the help of heavy engineering by the army.

In the center, in the village of Tzur Moshe near Netanya, a grass fire spread towards the first row of houses in the village, the residents were evacuated from their homes as a result. Four planes were launched to the scene and helped stop the spread of the fire in coordination with the ground crews. The Fire and Rescue department reported that as of 1 p.m., there was no perceived danger to the nearby homes.

By the beach, a grass fire spread in the village of Mazraa. The first row of houses was evacuated and no casualties were reported. The firefighters are preparing to take control of the fire.

Police and fire commissioner statements

The Police asked all people to avoid the areas of the fires while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and locate all the travelers in the area.

The public was asked to obey all commands given by the fire commissioner and, in particular, not to light fires, in parks, forests, nature reserves and gardens.



Tags Israel fire weather wildfires
