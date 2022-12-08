The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

KKL- JNF launches an outdoor unique exhibition of Israeli photographs

The exhibitions' opening ceremony was held with the participation of 7th district of Budapest's mayor and president of KKL-Hungary and Central Europe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 20:44
(photo credit: KKL Hungary)
(photo credit: KKL Hungary)

KKL - JNF launched an out-door unique exhibition, of spectacular Israeli landscape photographs, on the streets of the Jewish Quarter in Budapest, Hungary.

A few days ago, the exhibitions opening ceremony was held with the participation of 7th district of Budapest's mayor and president of KKL-Hungary and Central Europe.

100 meters away from Hertzel's Birth home, and 82 years after its last public event KKL-JNF has held in Budapest, the organization is presenting its activities: Technology, Sustainability, Zionism & cultural collaborations with European communities.
The exhibition will take place in the heart of Budapest, within the Jewish district, hundreds of meters away from the Great Synagogue, in a well transited area exposed to dozens of thousands of people on a daily basis.  The exhibition would showcase the history of KKL-JNF and its wide range of activities, with a special emphasis on its unique local context in Hungary including the historical activities of the organization prior to the establishment of the State of Israel. What is more, the exhibition also intends to reflect KKL-JNF’s sustainable and environmental contribution to the future


Tags photography kkl KKL-JNF budapest Exhibition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Both Iranian state media and protesters reject reports of morality police closure

Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on "social corruption" in north Tehran, June 18, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by