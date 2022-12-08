KKL- JNF launches an outdoor unique exhibition of Israeli photographs

KKL - JNF launched an out-door unique exhibition, of spectacular Israeli landscape photographs, on the streets of the Jewish Quarter in Budapest, Hungary.

A few days ago, the exhibitions opening ceremony was held with the participation of 7th district of Budapest's mayor and president of KKL-Hungary and Central Europe.

100 meters away from Hertzel's Birth home, and 82 years after its last public event KKL-JNF has held in Budapest, the organization is presenting its activities: Technology, Sustainability, Zionism & cultural collaborations with European communities.The exhibition will take place in the heart of Budapest, within the Jewish district, hundreds of meters away from the Great Synagogue, in a well transited area exposed to dozens of thousands of people on a daily basis. The exhibition would showcase the history of KKL-JNF and its wide range of activities, with a special emphasis on its unique local context in Hungary including the historical activities of the organization prior to the establishment of the State of Israel. What is more, the exhibition also intends to reflect KKL-JNF’s sustainable and environmental contribution to the future