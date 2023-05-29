The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky: US Patriot anti-missile systems ensure 100% interception

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, suggested the Patriot was behind the latest results against incoming Iskander ballistic missiles.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2023 22:58

Updated: MAY 29, 2023 23:46
Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA/FILE PHOTO)
Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA/FILE PHOTO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that using US-provided Patriot anti-missile systems ensured a 100% interception rate and would play a role in pushing forward against Russia's invasion.

"When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100% interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

The president said that with military successes "and with our Patriots, we have to continue responding to Russia and all its manifestations of evil."

Zelensky made his remarks after overnight and daytime attacks on Kyiv and other targets by Russian missiles and drones.

Ukraine has been intercepting Russian missiles

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its evening report that all 11 missiles used in the daytime attacks had been destroyed. But it made no mention of the Patriot systems.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden open a plaque with his name on the Alley of Bravery in Kyiv (credit: REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden open a plaque with his name on the Alley of Bravery in Kyiv (credit: REUTERS)

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, suggested the Patriot was behind the latest results against incoming Iskander ballistic missiles.

"I think you can guess," Ihnat told Ukrainian television. "If Iskander-M missiles are intercepted, you can draw conclusions about the means that specifically targeted the objectives -- ballistic targets."



