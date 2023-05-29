The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
OPEC will welcome back Iran’s full return to oil market when sanctions lifted -secretary-general

Saudi Arabia, the kingpin of OPEC, and Iran announced in March that they would restore diplomatic relations after years of hostility, in a deal brokered by China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2023 23:16

Updated: MAY 29, 2023 23:54
A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)

 OPEC will welcome Iran’s full return to the oil market when sanctions are lifted, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) told the Iranian oil ministry's website SHANA on Monday.

Iran is an OPEC member, although its oil exports are subject to US sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program.

Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, who is visiting Tehran for the first time, added that Iran has the capacity to bring on significant production volumes within a short period of time.

"We believe that Iran is a responsible player amongst its family members, the countries in the OPEC group. I’m sure there will be good work together, in synchronization, to ensure that the market will remain balanced as OPEC has continued to do over the past many years," SHANA's English-language website cited him as saying.

Asked about OPEC’s voluntary production cut and its effect on oil prices, Ghais said, "In OPEC...we don’t target a certain price level. All our actions, all our decisions are made in order to have a good balance between global oil demand and global oil supply."

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. (credit: RAMZI BOUDINA/REUTERS) The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. (credit: RAMZI BOUDINA/REUTERS)

Oil outputs of OPEC members

In a surprise move in early April, Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+, which comprises OPEC and allies including Russia, announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million barrels per day, bringing the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million barrels per day, according to Reuters calculations.

Saudi Arabia, the kingpin of OPEC, and Iran announced in March that they would restore diplomatic relations after years of hostility, in a deal brokered by China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer.



