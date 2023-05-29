The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China rebuffs US request for a meeting between defense chiefs

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2023 23:18

Updated: MAY 29, 2023 23:58

China has rejected a request by the United States for a meeting between their defense chiefs on the sidelines of an annual security forum in Singapore this coming weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

"Overnight, the PRC informed the US that they have declined our early May invitation for Secretary (Lloyd) Austin to meet with PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu in Singapore this week," the Pentagon said in a statement to the Journal, adding the department believes in open communication "to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict."

Last week, White House spokesman John Kirby said there were discussions by the Defense Department to get a conversation going between Lloyd and his Chinese counterpart.

Kirby also said there was the possibility of a meeting between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her Chinese counterpart during the Asia-Pacific-Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Detroit.

IDF vehicle damaged in shooting near Kiryat Arba, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:25 PM
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Erdogan on winning Turkey's elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:10 PM
Saudi Arabia, US welcome extension of Sudan ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 09:33 PM
Venezuela wants South America 'as a region' to ask US to lift sanctions
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 08:25 PM
IDF to raze home of Yaniv brothers' murderer after appeal rejected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 08:24 PM
Brazil's Lula favors bid by Venezuela to join BRICS
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 07:57 PM
Russia won't enter negotiations while it is still trying to win war
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 07:04 PM
Two dead, eight wounded in Russian attack in Donetsk region - governor
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 06:26 PM
Wikimedia sues Russian prosecutor blocking information on Wikipedia
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 05:07 PM
Ukraine aide proposes demilitarized zone in Russia in peace settlement
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 05:03 PM
Russia hit Ukrainian airbases in overnight airstrikes - RIA
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 03:05 PM
New bill prevents convicted abusers from working in education
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:59 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest six terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 10:17 AM
Suspected pedophile arrested in Jerusalem - Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 10:15 AM
More than 40 Russia-launched drones and missiles destroyed - Kyiv
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 05:35 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by