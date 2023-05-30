The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS
Japan lower court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2023 08:50

A lower court in Japan on Tuesday ruled that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, a large symbolic step towards marriage equality in the only Group of Seven nation with no legal protection for same-sex unions.

The ruling by the Nagoya District Court in central Japan was the second of four that found Japan's ban against same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, and could provide further momentum for efforts towards marriage equality.

Though opinion polls show some 70% of the public supports same-sex marriage, the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remains against it.

Over 300 Japanese municipalities now allow same-sex couples to enter partnership agreements, covering some 65% of the population. But the rights are limited in scope: partners can't inherit each other's assets or have parental rights to each other's children. Hospital visits are not guaranteed.

Kishida in February sacked an aide who sparked outrage by saying people would flee Japan if same-sex marriage were allowed, but the premier remains noncommittal about it and has said discussions must proceed "carefully."

IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran - Iranian Media
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 09:47 AM
Senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi remains hospitalized, in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 09:40 AM
China launches Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 04:36 AM
Three die in paper warehouse fire near Moscow
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 04:30 AM
IDF vehicle damaged in shooting near Kiryat Arba, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:25 PM
China rebuffs US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 11:18 PM
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Erdogan on winning Turkey's elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:10 PM
Saudi Arabia, US welcome extension of Sudan ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 09:33 PM
Venezuela wants South America 'as a region' to ask US to lift sanctions
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 08:25 PM
IDF to raze home of Yaniv brothers' murderer after appeal rejected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 08:24 PM
Brazil's Lula favors bid by Venezuela to join BRICS
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 07:57 PM
Russia won't enter negotiations while it is still trying to win war
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 07:04 PM
Two dead, eight wounded in Russian attack in Donetsk region - governor
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 06:26 PM
Wikimedia sues Russian prosecutor blocking information on Wikipedia
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 05:07 PM
Ukraine aide proposes demilitarized zone in Russia in peace settlement
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 05:03 PM
