IAEA closes two nuclear investigations in Iran - Iranian Media

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 09:47

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 18:08

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the presence of uranium particles, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed, a source told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The IRNA news agency said the two cases were closed due to negotiations between Iran and the IAEA.

The IAEA is due to issue quarterly reports on Iran this week, ahead of a regular meeting of its 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

Russia's UN envoy holds meeting with IAEA chief - TASS
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 07:47 PM
Israeli-Arab shot and killed in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 05:34 PM
Threat of terrorist attack in Netherlands has increased -gov't agency
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 05:19 PM
US issues fresh Syria-related sanctions
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 05:16 PM
Russia puts Ukraine's top general on wanted list - RIA
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 04:21 PM
Russia says it struck 'decision-making centers' in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 03:34 PM
Israeli baby seriously injured after being hit by a car in Gilboa region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 03:33 PM
China's Xi says speed needed for modernization of country's security
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 02:26 PM
Russia's Shoigu says West 'stepping up' supplies to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 01:37 PM
Wildfire breaks out in Ashkelon open field, firefighting forces on hand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 01:07 PM
Russia may ban surgery to change gender under draft bill - TASS
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 12:39 PM
China welcomes Elon Musk's visit -foreign ministry
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 10:38 AM
Lebanese army frees kidnapped Saudi national - statement
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 10:21 AM
Israeli forces thwart drug smuggling from Egypt worth NIS 300,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 10:04 AM
China launches Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 04:36 AM
