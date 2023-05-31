The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine shelling of Luhansk village kills four, injures 16 - Moscow-installed administration

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2023 06:40

Four people were killed and 16 injured as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the Karpaty village in the Luhansk region, the Moscow-installed local coordination center said on Wednesday.

The center said on its Telegram messaging channel the shelling hit a poultry farm.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine.

There was no immediate respond from Ukraine, but Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 15-month long war that Russia launched in February 2022.

Police carry out raids against suspected Islamists across Germany -Bild
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 09:48 AM
Woman shot, seriously injured in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2023 06:27 AM
Boeing 737 MAX relatives may pursue pre-impact victim compensation claim
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 06:05 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 05:37 AM
Fire at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar likely caused by drone - gov
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 04:45 AM
South Korean military salvaging parts of North Korea's space vehicle
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 04:38 AM
Russia official says Ukraine shells border town for third time in a week
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 04:17 AM
White House says it condemns North Korea space launch
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 03:55 AM
US silence on Moscow attack encourages Ukraine - Russian envoy
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 03:40 AM
North Korea fires space satellite -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
05/31/2023 12:58 AM
Germany, UK condemn decision to allow settler return to Homesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 10:34 PM
IAEA chief asks Russia, Ukraine to protect Zaporizhzhia power plant
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 10:32 PM
Russia's UN envoy holds meeting with IAEA chief - TASS
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 07:47 PM
Israeli-Arab shot and killed in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 05:34 PM
Threat of terrorist attack in Netherlands has increased -gov't agency
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 05:19 PM
