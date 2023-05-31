Four people were killed and 16 injured as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the Karpaty village in the Luhansk region, the Moscow-installed local coordination center said on Wednesday.

The center said on its Telegram messaging channel the shelling hit a poultry farm.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine.

There was no immediate respond from Ukraine, but Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 15-month long war that Russia launched in February 2022.