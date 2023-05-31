Brazil's Lula, Pope Francis discuss Ukraine war in phone call

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday had a phone call with Pope Francis to discuss topics such as the war in Ukraine and environmental protection, the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Lula thanked the pope for his peace efforts but lamented that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia had escalated.

The government added the leftist leader also thanked Francis for his support of measures aimed at protecting the Amazon rainforest.

It added that Lula invited Francis to visit Brazil, noting the Roman Catholic leader replied he would consider the invitation. The two are set to meet in person in the Vatican in June or July.