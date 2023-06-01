The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany's Scholz: Ukraine security guarantees need to be different from Nato member status

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 21:11

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday said Ukraine and its allies were still "very far away" from being able to secure peace in the country but added any future Western security guarantees to Ukraine needed to be different from the status of European NATO members.

"Given the current situation, it is not about establishing a membership ... We all have to focus on how we as individuals can support Ukraine," Scholz said at a news conference at the second meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Moldova.

Asked on possible security guarantees towards the country, Scholz added: "They must be designed in such a way that they give Ukraine the security it needs against the danger of being attacked, that they also stabilise Ukraine at the same time, ..., and of course it is always part of the security guarantee that it is taken seriously."

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed his case for Ukraine to be part of the NATO military alliance and asked NATO members to take a clear decision on whether to admit Ukraine.

Shots fired at West Bank military post near settlement - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 09:13 PM
Palestinian Huwara ramming terrorist turns himself in - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 08:51 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancels planned Israel visit
By MAARIV ONLINE
06/01/2023 08:27 PM
Dutch want to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 08:23 PM
Netanyahu: Israel will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 08:13 PM
Zelensky says allies offer strong support on warplanes at Moldova summit
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 07:11 PM
Pentagon buys Starlink for Ukraine - statement
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 06:31 PM
EU vote questioning Hungarian presidency breaks bloc's rules- Polish PM
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 05:55 PM
Israeli arrested for stealing NIS 250,000 in Tel Aviv bank heist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 04:13 PM
US poses sanctions and visa restrictions on Sudan
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 03:58 PM
Gazan infiltrators indicted for attempt to damage security barrier
By MICHAEL STARR
06/01/2023 03:42 PM
Israeli NGO petitions High Court, A-G against Nave Bar run
By MICHAEL STARR
06/01/2023 03:13 PM
Several people injured in knife attack at Swedish school - TV4
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 02:31 PM
Border Police officer indicted for stealing, selling weapons
By MICHAEL STARR
06/01/2023 02:08 PM
Police shoot at suspect who injured passerby in escape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 02:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by