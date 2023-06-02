Israel Katz, US envoy John Kerry talk climate crisis in Jerusalem

Energy Minister Israel Katz met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Friday as part of the latter's visit to discuss global cooperation and coordination to combat the climate crisis.

In their meeting, Katz and Kerry discussed the advancement of the Prosperity Green and Prosperity Blue projects to sell and purchase water and electricity respectively from Jordan, ahead of COP28 in Dubai.

The two also participated in quadripartite talks with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.