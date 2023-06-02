The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US ends probe of Pence documents with no charges

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 19:04

The US Department of Justice has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence without filing any charges related to classified documents found in his Indiana home, US media reported on Friday.

The department notified Pence through a letter, NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Justice Department official. CNN also reported the closed probe.

Representatives for Pence and the department could not immediately be reached for comment.

A lawyer for Pence, who served under former Republican President Donald Trump, had notified authorities about the discovery of records with classified documents, prompting a FBI search for records at his Indianapolis residence earlier this year.

Pence's spokesman has said the former vice president has "fully cooperated" with the probe.

At least 50 dead, 300 injured in train collision in eastern India
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 07:14 PM
IDF arrests three terrorists who planned to throw Molotov cocktails
By Walla!
06/02/2023 06:01 PM
US CIA chief met with Chinese counterparts in May, US official says
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 05:44 PM
US does not need to boost nuclear arsenal to deter Russia, China
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 05:41 PM
Three other Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in Iran-Belgium swap
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 04:02 PM
Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region - governor
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 03:59 PM
Israel Katz, US envoy John Kerry talk climate crisis in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2023 01:08 PM
Eight people injured in Jaffa building fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2023 03:49 AM
US and Israeli national security advisers talk concerns over Iran
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 03:37 AM
30-year-old man killed in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 11:52 PM
Biden plans to pick physician Mandy Cohen to lead CDC
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 10:43 PM
US to stop giving Russia some New START nuclear arms data
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 10:32 PM
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 10:13 PM
Chinese airlines avoiding Russian airspace in new US flights
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 09:54 PM
Scholz: Ukraine security guarantees need to be different from Nato
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 09:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by