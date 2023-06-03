The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

South Korea defense chief: some countries ignoring N.Korea's unlawful behavior

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 07:35

South Korea's defense minister said on Saturday that some countries were "ignoring North Korea's unlawful behavior."

"This creates holes in sanctions against North Korea passed at the UN Security Council," Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said during a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's top security summit.

China and Russia on Friday ignored a US call for the UN Security Council to unite in condemning North Korea for a recent attempted satellite launch and instead blamed Washington for raising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Teen who convinced friend to let him to rape infant relative indicted
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 12:50 PM
Landslide in China's Sichuan province kills 14, leaves 5 missing
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 12:11 PM
Woman indicted for Jerusalem area fire caused by burning documents
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 12:11 PM
Egypt tows away stranded oil tanker in Suez Canal
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 11:57 AM
Teen arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at Sheikh Jarrah home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 11:06 AM
11-year-old boy violently attacked in Jerusalem, two suspects arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 10:31 AM
Drone shot down in Crimea's Dzhankoi, says Moscow-installed official
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 05:44 AM
Air defense systems engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 04:07 AM
45-year-old man dies from tractor accident in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2023 07:46 PM
Two killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 03:47 PM
US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 12:03 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Gulf of Aden region - USGS
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 10:48 AM
China objects to NATO labeling it a 'threat' - embassy
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 08:08 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Peru's Maca region
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 05:21 AM
US calls on UN Security Council to condemn North Korea launch
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 10:43 PM
