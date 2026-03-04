Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi asserted on Wednesday that if Israel decides to attack Iran's embassy in Beirut, all Israeli embassies around the world would become targets, the semi-official Tasnim News quoted him as saying.

"Israel has threatened to target the Iranian embassy in Lebanon," Shekarchi said. "If Israel attacks Iran’s embassy, all of this regime’s embassies will be legitimate targets."

The brigadier general went on to say that Israel has no limits in its military actions and claimed that even with its relevant bellicose capacity, the Islamic Republic has so far "respected" international law rules.

Debris lies scattered in the aftermath of a strike on a police station, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

'Iran has no conflict with other world countries'

"Apart from the United States and Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither conflict nor hostility with other countries of the world and conducts its relations on the basis of engagement," Shekarchi added.

He emphasized that Israel targeting Iran's embassy in Lebanon would be a crime, which would give the Iranian Armed Forces a "legitimate" reason to carry out a reciprocal action, Tasnim reported.