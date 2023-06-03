The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Thirteen injured in explosion near Ukrainian city of Dnipro

A Russian missile hit a building in the Ukraine on Saturday, injuring at least 20 people.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 23:02

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 07:24
People walk near damaged cars during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 30, 2023. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
People walk near damaged cars during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 30, 2023.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-story dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children, and rescuers pulled residents out from under the rubble, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three of the children were in serious condition. A total of 17 people were being treated in hospital.

Media reports said emergency teams had pulled four people from under rubble in the town known as the Pidhorodnenska community. Lysak said another child was likely still trapped.

Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion and that an emergency services building was also hit.

There was no confirmation of a missile strike from Ukrainian military officials.

Zelensky calls Russia a terrorist state

Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS) Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

President Volodymyr Zelensky, also writing on Telegram, said the explosion occurred between two dwellings.

"Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble," Zelensky wrote. "Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state."

Moscow denies its military forces target civilians.

Pictures posted on social media showed rescue teams working at a shattered, smoldering building amid piles of twisted building materials.

 



Tags Terrorism Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
