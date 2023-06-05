The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Terrorist behind murder of Malachi Rosenfeld receives two life sentences

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 08:14

Maad Hamad, one of the terrorists behind the murder of Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015, received two life sentences from an IDF military court on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday.

Hamad had been in the custody of the Palestinian Authority for his part in the terrorist attack until he escaped from custody in April of last year and was arrested by Israeli forces.

After Hamad's escape, the Shin Bet received intelligence that he was planning a terrorist attack against Israeli targets in the immediate future. Within a number of hours, Hamad was arrested by Israeli forces in Kobar, and three additional Palestinians suspected of promoting terrorist operations with Hamad were arrested in Silwad.

Senior university faculty end strike, reach agreements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 07:12 AM
17-year-old bitten by snake in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 03:10 AM
Drone attack sets energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region
By REUTERS
06/05/2023 02:19 AM
Three Israelis injured by stone throwing near Homesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 08:08 PM
Secular Israelis protest outside of 'Messianic' Tel Aviv yeshiva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 07:30 PM
Israeli rabbi injured in car crash in Hungary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 06:28 PM
Huge fire breaks out near Iran's Mashhad
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 06:21 PM
Angel bakery visits rabbi Edelstein's family, apologizes after boycott
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 06:14 PM
Russian forces repel incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs - Russian ministry
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 05:10 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders in Egypt for talks on Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2023 04:36 PM
Turkey, Sweden to meet again in June 12 week for NATO talks -Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 04:31 PM
Palestinian indicted for moving millions to Islamic Jihad terrorists
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 03:19 PM
Russia says Ukraine shelled market area in town of Shebekino
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 01:46 PM
Teen who convinced friend to let him to rape infant relative indicted
By MICHAEL STARR
06/04/2023 12:50 PM
Landslide in China's Sichuan province kills 14, leaves 5 missing
By REUTERS
06/04/2023 12:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by