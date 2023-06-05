Terrorist behind murder of Malachi Rosenfeld receives two life sentences

Maad Hamad, one of the terrorists behind the murder of Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015, received two life sentences from an IDF military court on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday.

Hamad had been in the custody of the Palestinian Authority for his part in the terrorist attack until he escaped from custody in April of last year and was arrested by Israeli forces.

After Hamad's escape, the Shin Bet received intelligence that he was planning a terrorist attack against Israeli targets in the immediate future. Within a number of hours, Hamad was arrested by Israeli forces in Kobar, and three additional Palestinians suspected of promoting terrorist operations with Hamad were arrested in Silwad.