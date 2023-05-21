The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Ancient Egypt coffins undergo CT scan at Shaare Zedek Medical Center

The coffins date back to 950 BCE and between the seventh and fourth centuries BCE, respectively.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 21, 2023 14:40
An Ancient Egyptian coffin lid undergoes a CT scan at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 21, 2023. (photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
An Ancient Egyptian coffin lid undergoes a CT scan at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 21, 2023.
(photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

In a complex operation that took several months to organize, two ancient Egyptian coffin lids from the Israel Museum’s collection were scanned with a highly sensitive computerized tomography machine (CT) at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC) on Sunday.

The coffins, one dating back to 950 BCE and the other dated between the seventh and fourth centuries BCE, were examined in order to identify the operations performed by the craftsman during the manufacture of the lids thousands of years ago.

The operation was organized by the curator of the museum’s Egyptian archaeology department and the conservation staff with the goal of tracing the preparatory actions carried out by the craftsman before the cabinet lids were decorated.

The department’s curator explained that the scans made it possible to better understand the actions of the craftsman who created the coffin lids, thus making a significant contribution to the research they are conducting.

“We identified cavities in the wood that were filled with plaster as part of the preparation for the decoration of the coffins, as well as various parts that were cast entirely from plaster and not carved directly from the wood.”

Prof. Ofer Merin, director-general of Shaare Zedek Medical Center oversees the CT scans of the ancient Egyptian coffin lids. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)Prof. Ofer Merin, director-general of Shaare Zedek Medical Center oversees the CT scans of the ancient Egyptian coffin lids. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

The lid of the first coffin dates to around 950 BCE and belonged to a ceremonial singer and “god” Amun-Ra. The woman’s name, Jed-Mot, appears in the central text lines of the coffin that include a blessing for the deceased. The second coffin belonged to an Egyptian nobleman named Ptah-Hotep.

The coffin scanning process

The preparation for the inspection of the city lasted about five months and was done in cooperation and coordination between the staff of the Israel Museum and SZMC’s imaging department, which put aside several hours for the unusual scanning. Special boxes suitable for transporting the coffin lids were built according to the exact dimensions of each of the lids. 

Shlomi Hazan, the chief radiologist who led the project, said: “It’s not every day that you participate in an encounter between glorious history and advanced medical technology. Our CT made it possible for us to scan every millimeter of the coffin lids in a program of two energy levels that is a unique feature of our scanner.”

The radiologists could see a separation between the different types of materials – wood, plaster and air spaces and the tree rings in cross-section and three-dimensional reconstructions. This will help the museum team discover the composition of the different materials. 



Tags Egypt archaeology shaare zedek medical center ct scan ancient history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by