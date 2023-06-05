2 IDF soldiers injured in suspected ramming attack in Huwara

One IDF soldier sustained moderate injuries and another soldier was lightly injured, after a car rammed into them at Habitot junction, near the West Bank town of Huwara on Monday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva.

The driver of the car fled the scene and escaped, and the IDF is searching the area for the suspected attacker.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the IDF.

This is a developing story.