Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Wednesday that an international commission could be formed to investigate the destruction of a vast dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the destruction of the dam, which has sent floodwaters across a war zone and forced thousands to flee.

Erdogan told Zelensky that a negotiation method, similar to that regarding the Black Sea grain corridor, could be pursued to address the dam issue, a statement from Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan tells Putin: full inquiry into dam collapse needed

Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday that a comprehensive investigation was needed into the destruction of a vast dam on the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Erdogan told Putin that an international commission that includes the UN and Turkey could be formed to look into the issue, a statement from Erdogan's office said. Erdogan earlier talked to Ukraine's President Zelensky on the same issue.