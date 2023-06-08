Five killed in shooting near Nazareth, several injured in North

Several people have been injured, including a toddler, in violent incidents in Israel's north Thursday afternoon, minutes apart from each other, according to reports by Israeli media.

First, a three-year-old girl and a 30-year-old male were seriously injured in a shooting incident in Kfar Kana on Thursday afternoon, where MDA medics arrived at the scene and provided medical treatment for penetrating injuries. Both injured people were transferred to Poriya Medical Center.

The toddler is in serious condition from her wounds, but breathing. The 30-year-old is in critical condition and is unstable, according to Israeli media.

Just minutes after, at least five people were injured Thursday in a shooting near Nazareth, Israeli media reported. At least three of the injured are in serious condition.

MDA medics reported five injured to varying degrees in the Yafia shooting.

Violent crime continues throughout Israel

On Wednesday, two separate violent incidents were reported. Early Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the village of Deir Hanna in northern Israel. Police have opened an investigation into the incident and believe that it is part of an ongoing dispute between criminals.

On Monday, an Israeli Arab man named Khaled Halabi was killed in a shooting in the village of Khawaled in northern Israel.

An Israeli Arab youth in his twenties was shot and killed in Nazareth on Wednesday night, amid a series of killings since the beginning of the year in the Arab sector. Police have opened an investigation into the shooting. The victim has been identified by Israeli media as Ayman Zoabi from the village of Sulam, near Afula.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 92 Arab individuals have been killed in acts of violence and crime in Israel since the beginning of 2023, including 85 citizens.