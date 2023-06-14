The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US seeking information from Israeli government over decision in death of Palestinian-American

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 21:01

The United States is seeking more information from the Israeli government about the decision that soldiers will not face disciplinary action over the death of a Palestinian-American man, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

Israeli forces detained 78-year-old Omar As'ad at a makeshift checkpoint in his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya last January. Israel's military advocate general said on Tuesday that soldiers who left As'ad outside overnight after detaining him and who was later found dead will not be criminally prosecuted but will face disciplinary measures.

 

Decapitated animal's head left outside Tel Aviv home, police to probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 09:14 PM
US: Lebanon leaders must stop putting their own interests above country
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 09:02 PM
Jerusalem firefighters attacked with stones while extinguishing fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 08:06 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief, Iran's Supreme Leader meet in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 07:10 PM
Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:43 PM
Armenia says 2 Indian nationals wounded in Azerbaijani border shelling
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:30 PM
Russian parliament backs ban on gender change surgery
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:09 PM
Turkey and Sweden agree to hold more NATO talks -Turkish presidency
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:07 PM
IDF reservist steals army hummer to take family on a trip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 05:00 PM
Blaze breaks out at power station in south Russia, three injured
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 04:22 PM
Israel's Highway 2 blocked due to suspicious device found on road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 03:57 PM
Kremlin says it will not rename 'special military operation' in Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 03:14 PM
IDF finds gaps in communication in shooting of Palestinian toddler
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 02:46 PM
IAEA chief waiting until safer to go to Ukraine nuclear plant
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 11:17 AM
US-based Islamic State propagandist pleads guilty to support for terror
By MICHAEL STARR
06/14/2023 11:14 AM
