BREAKING NEWS

North Korea fires ballistic missile - S. Korea

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 13:46

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 13:47

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Thursday.

The launch came after North Korea issued a protest against live fire drills carried out by South Korea together with the United States.

The Japanese defense ministry said the North had fired what could have been a ballistic missile.

Several thousand South Korean and US troops took part in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday, in a show of force after North Korea's failed attempt last month to launch a spy satellite ratcheted up tensions in the region.

In response to the drills, North Korea said its forces would sternly respond to "any kind of protests or provocations by enemies."

Pyongyang unsuccessfully tried to launch a spy satellite late last month, in its first such attempt since 2016, with the rocket booster and payload plunging into the sea.

Pope Francis orders Pope Benedict ex-aide to leave Vatican
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 01:45 PM
Russia sees possibility to hold elections in annexed territories in Sep.
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 01:11 PM
Milchan to give Netanyahu trial testimony in Brighton courthouse
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 12:19 PM
Child killed by Ukrainian shelling in Kherson region
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 11:36 AM
Kids need medical attention after eating weed brownie, parents detained
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 10:50 AM
Chechen unit deployed to Belgorod to prevent Ukraine infiltration
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 10:30 AM
Israel welcomes sale of Arrow 3 to Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 10:14 AM
Nine drones shot down over Crimea
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 10:09 AM
US soldier pleads guilty of trying to aid ISIS
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 09:43 AM
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday - Tasnim
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 09:26 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 05:37 AM
Sudan's West Darfur governor killed by RSF in El Geneina
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 12:05 AM
Man in serious condition after being bitten by a snake in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 10:51 PM
US soldier pleads guilty to charges for trying to help Islamic State
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 09:25 PM
Decapitated animal's head left outside Tel Aviv home, police to probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 09:14 PM
