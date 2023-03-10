The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
North Korea says it defused US Korean War bombs in Pyongyang

Explosives left over from the 1950-1953 Korean War have long been a danger to citizens in both Koreas.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 09:22
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022.
Workers at an apartment construction site in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, have discovered more than 110 bombs, shells, mines, grenades and other explosives that it says are US-made weapons from the Korean War, state media said on Friday.

The devices were detected and disposed of by experts with the Pyongyang City Public Security Bureau, state news agency KCNA reported.

"The explosives, found at the housing construction site in the Hwasong area, were rusty but at risk of going off at any time," the report said.

Leader Kim Jong Un has launched projects to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang as part of a push to improve lives in the impoverished nation.

Its economy has been hammered by self-imposed border closures to curb COVID-19, natural disasters, and international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which the United States says draw limited resources away from meeting people's needs.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches as missiles are displayed during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA/REUTERS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches as missiles are displayed during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA/REUTERS)

Are there many US explosives leftover from the Korean War?

Explosives left over from the 1950-1953 Korean War have long been a danger to citizens in both Koreas. In past years, experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross’s Weapon Contamination Unit have trained North Korean teams in bomb disposal.

During the Korean War, US warplanes attacked wide swaths of the country, dropping more bombs on North Korea than the United States dropped in the entire Pacific theater during World War II, according to US researchers.

That bombing campaign and other attacks have been a prominent feature in education and government messaging in North Korea.

"Witnessing the disposal of explosives, the army and civilian builders felt surging hatred toward the US imperialists," KCNA said in Friday's report.



