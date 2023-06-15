The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel Police chief to leave role next year, Ben-Gvir rules - report

The Israel Police chief, who has been serving in his role since January 2021, is set to stand down from his role in January of 2024.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 15:40

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 16:23
Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at Itamar Ben-Gvir's daughter's Bat Mitzvah ceremony in Kiryat Arba, December 8, 2022. (photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)
Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at Itamar Ben-Gvir's daughter's Bat Mitzvah ceremony in Kiryat Arba, December 8, 2022.
(photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has reached a decision that Kobi Shabtai's tenure as Israel Police commissioner will not be extended for a fourth year, according to a report by Maariv police correspondent Alon Hakmon on Thursday.

The Israel Police chief, who has been serving in his role since January 2021, is set to stand down from his role in January of 2024. The minister can extend the tenure for one year, but Ben-Gvir is unlikely to do so due to a deep crisis in their relationship.

Ben-Gvir's office has not denied the report, and even said to Hakmon that "it does not seem that there is an option to strengthen the relationship between them."

Ben-Gvir is reportedly angry at the commissioner for opposing his initiative to bring the Shin Bet into the struggle against crime in the Arab sector.

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai are at odds over a lot of issues

"Senior officials" in Ben-Gvir's office claimed to Maariv last week that Shabtai was "doing everything" to sabotage the Shin Bet initiative because he views it as "a final stamp that I failed and that we failed as police in treating crime in Arab society."

Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem April 20, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem April 20, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai are also at odds over a nearing appointment cycle, Hakmon reported.

Shabtai wants to promote Border Police Commander Amir Yaron to the head of the important Tel Aviv Police District.

Shabtai himself came from the Border Police, and Ben-Gvir accused the commissioner of choosing Yaron due to personal affinity and not professionalism.



