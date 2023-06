A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near Tonga on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake's epicenter was located about 270 km (167 miles) south of Tonga, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to USGS.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.