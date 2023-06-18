The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu: Intel to build $25b. factory in Israel

Netanyahu called it the biggest foreign investment in Israel ever. Smotrich says it will bring high-paying jobs to Israel's periphery.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 11:38

Updated: JUNE 18, 2023 12:28
An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

US chipmaker Intel will spend $25 billion on a new factory in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country.

The factory in Kiryat Gat is due to open in 2027, to operate through 2035 at least and to employ thousands of people, Israel's Finance Ministry said, adding that under the deal Intel will pay up a 7.5% tax rate, up from the current 5%.

During its almost five decades of operations in Israel, Intel has grown to become the country's largest privately held employer and exporter and a leader of the local electronics and information industry, according to the company's website.

In 2017, Intel bought Israel-based Mobileye, which develops and deploys advanced driver-assistance systems, for $15 billion. Intel took Mobileye public last year.

Announcing the deal in televised remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu called it "a tremendous achievement for the Israeli economy - NIS 90 billion - the largest investment ever by an international company in Israel."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

There was no immediate comment from Intel in Israel.

Netanyahu on the Intel factory: "A tremendous achievement for Israel"

"Intel's choice to invest in Israel is a vote of confidence in the Israeli economy at a time of global uncertainty," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"An investment of unprecedented magnitude will affect the economy's growth in the coming years, promoting high-quality and high-paying employment in the periphery."

According to Economy Minister Nir Barkat, "This is further evidence of a great deal of credit and trust Israel's hi-tech industry has among top executives in the global economy."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu business intel investment
