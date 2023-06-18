Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron is a "savage" for "speaking badly about Israel in the world" and should be "kicked down the stairs," Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) said on Kol Berama Radio on Sunday morning.

The comment drew condemnations across the aisle.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, "I forcefully condemn Minister Amichai Eliyahu's comments against the Bank of Israel governor, a dedicated public servant who does his job in good faith for the benefit of Israel's economy and Israeli citizens."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on Twitter, "The remark about the governor is not worthy and is out of place. Even if there is legitimate criticism, it is important that it be professional and respectful. As finance minister, I give full backing to the governor to continue acting and conducting his professional work in managing the monetary policy out of complete independence for the benefit of Israel's economy."

Health Minister and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) said, "The crass and unworthy comments that Minister Amichai Eliyahu said against the Bank of Israel governor are out of place. The independence of the Bank of Israel governor and his duty to present economic forecasts accurately is a foundational element of the state of Israel's economic resilience, and I call on Minister Eliyahu to take back his words."

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) is seen visiting the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 29, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli opposition criticises Amichai Eliyahu's remarks

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman, MK Yair Lapid, said, "The heritage minister's heritage is rudeness, ignorance, and attacks that no one understands."

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz commented on a number of comments by members of the coalition from the past few days.

"The pilots are 'traitors who would have been hanged in other countries,' the attorney-general is 'responsible for terror attacks and violence in the Arab sector,' and now the Bank of Israel governor is a 'savage who is damaging the state's economy.'

"Netanyahu's 'floor is crooked' coalition is inciting – and he is quiet. I call on Netanyahu to fully condemn these disgraceful and divisive comments, against those who defend the state and serve it for long years. His silence over the coalition of incitement is resounding."

Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli wrote on Twitter, "I'm sure Minister Eliyahu intended to send flowers to the governor of the Bank of Israel this morning, but then he found out how much everything costs here! The governor of the Bank of Israel is doing the dirty work and raising interest rates to halt the rampant inflation caused by this irresponsible government.

"Instead of getting to work and lowering the cost of living, government ministers continue to attack him. They sent someone to incite against the governor and now they are all tutting. This is a harmful and destructive government that hurts each and every one of us."