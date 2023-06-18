Wildfire forces closure of Highway 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

A fire broke out in the area between Mevaseret Zion and Highway 1 on Sunday afternoon, according to Israel Police and Fire and Rescue Services.

Currently, all roads leading to and from Mevaseret Zion have been closed.

The highway has reopened for traffic.

Residents living in the area and drivers traveling on nearby roads are asked to avoid going near the center of the fire and the road which is blocked to traffic, and to obey the instructions of the police who work to direct traffic in the area.

Another fire broke out near Kiriyat Arba but was brought under control. The remains of a Molotov cocktail were found nearby as well as an unlit Molotov cocktail.

This is a developing story.