Two Israelis arrested for arson and attempted murder of policeman

Early Monday morning, Israel Police raided the homes of two 20-year-old suspects responsible for an arson attack on a policeman in Rehaniya.

The suspects will be brought to the magistrate's court in Kiryat Shmona on Monday afternoon and the police are expected to request an extension of their detention.

On the night of June 6, a report was received by Israel Police regarding a fire that broke out in a policeman's Rehaniya residence.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene where the occupants of the house managed to escape after the fire blocked both exits of the house.

Local investigators have since launched an intense investigation.