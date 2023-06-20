The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UTJ threatens to boycott coalition votes over ministry budget demand

The threat is the latest in a series of incidents of infighting and threats to not vote with the coalition made since the coalition was formed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 07:32

Updated: JUNE 20, 2023 08:22
Minister Meir Porush attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Minister Meir Porush attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction warned that it would not vote with the coalition starting Wednesday if a budget is not immediately transferred to the Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush claimed that the Finance Ministry has not approved the transfer of funds to the ministry despite the state budget being approved.

"How is it possible that a month after the approval of the budget and three weeks since we submitted a detailed document for the activity of the Jewish Tradition, the Finance Ministry still has not approved the transfer of funds to this activity?" questioned Porush. "This shows a lack of recognition and understanding of the importance of this activity."

The deputy minister for haredi development, Uri Maklev, additionally claimed that the budget for the Authority for Economic and Social Development of the haredi sector also has not been transferred.

FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich and United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni confer in the Knesset plenum. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich and United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni confer in the Knesset plenum. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Threat latest incident of coalition turmoil

The threat is the latest in a series of incidents of infighting and threats to not vote with the coalition made by various parties since the government was formed late last year.

In a vote concerning the committee responsible for electing all of Israel's civil judges last week, at least four coalition MKs went against coalition discipline and voted for the opposition's candidate, MK Karin Elharrar.

In May, the Otzma Yehudit party temporarily stopped voting with the government and demanded further funds for the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Ministry.

UTJ also threatened the rest of the coalition in May, demanding NIS 600 million for yeshiva students and threatening to topple the government if it did not receive the funding.



Tags Budget Finance Ministry meir porush united torah judaism coalition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by