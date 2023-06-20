The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Andrew Tate to stand trial in Romania for human trafficking, sex crimes

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have US and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest-profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 13:13

Updated: JUNE 20, 2023 14:02
Andrew Tate is surrounded by media as he leaves the building that houses the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, April 10, 2023/ (photo credit: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)
Andrew Tate is surrounded by media as he leaves the building that houses the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, April 10, 2023/
(photo credit: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

The four were held in police custody from Dec. 29 until March 31 before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022. (credit: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS) Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022. (credit: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS)

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court's preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

High profile suspects

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have US and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest-profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.



