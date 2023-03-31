The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Internet personality Andrew Tate to be moved to house arrest, lawyer says

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since December 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking and rape.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 22:30

Updated: MARCH 31, 2023 22:55
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, January 10, 2023. (photo credit: GEORGE CALIN/REUTERS)
Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will be moved to house arrest after a Romanian court accepted an appeal, his lawyer said on Friday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since December 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They have denied all accusations.

"The judges from the appeal court in Bucharest admitted our appeal and rejected the proposal of the prosecutors to extend the warrant and changed the measure to home arrest for all the defendants," Tate's lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac told Reuters by telephone.

Andrew Tate (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Andrew Tate (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Self-described misogynist"

British-American Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer and self-described misogynist who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.



