Biden says security, economic risks posed by AI must be addressed

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 23:28

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 00:11
AI wearing a suit and monitoring a graph. (photo credit: PXFUEL)
AI wearing a suit and monitoring a graph.
(photo credit: PXFUEL)

The risks of artificial intelligence to national security and the economy need to be addressed, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, adding he would seek expert advice on the subject.

"My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans' rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released," Biden said at an event in San Francisco.

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks at the White House, in April 2023. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks at the White House, in April 2023. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to that from the arrival of the internet.

First global summit on artificial intelligence safety

Biden has also recently been discussing the issue of AI with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose government will later this year hold a first global summit on artificial intelligence safety. Biden is expected to discuss the topic with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing US visit.



Tags Joe Biden Artificial intelligence Biden administration ChatGPT
