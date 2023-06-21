The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sonar picks up possible signs of life from Titan submersible

Five passengers were on the missing submersible that can keep them alive underwater for a maximum of 96 hours.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 06:35

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 07:31
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
(photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

Sonar picked up sounds of banging during searches for the Titan submersible on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Other sounds were also picked up later in the day, and the banging was heard every half an hour, giving hope that the five people lost on the sub could be located before their 96 hours of oxygen run out.

Searches in the area where the sounds were believed to have been coming from yielded negative results, but the search continues.

The OceanGate Expeditions sub, which carries tourists to see the Titanic shipwreck, was reported missing after it didn't come back up when it was expected on Sunday, and a search and rescue mission was launched.

Who is on the sub?

Onboard the sub was OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolot.

Equipment that was flown in by U.S. Air Force transport planes is loaded onto the offshore vessel Horizon Arctic, before its deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible which had been carrying five people to explore the sunken Titanic. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID HISCOCK) Equipment that was flown in by U.S. Air Force transport planes is loaded onto the offshore vessel Horizon Arctic, before its deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible which had been carrying five people to explore the sunken Titanic. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID HISCOCK)

The submersible is designed to allow passengers to survive underwater for 96 hours, meaning that in order to have a chance of being found alive, the passengers need to be rescued by the end of Wednesday.

The search and rescue mission is a joint operation of the US Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard.



