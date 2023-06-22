The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is hiding bodies of victims of dam breach

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 23:09

Russia has formed special groups to collect and hide bodies of people killed in the aftermath of the breach this month of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

"The Russian evil has formed special groups there to remove and, obviously, hide the victims' bodies," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of destroying the dam in Kherson region, partly occupied by Russian troops.

Zelensky described the situation in Russian-occupied parts of the region as "catastrophic to put it mildly".

'Rust' armorer charged with tampering with evidence after shooting
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 11:43 PM
Shin Bet arrest three right wing activists, after a series of nationalis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 11:39 PM
At least 12 migrants missing, three die after three boats sink
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 11:15 PM
Shin Bet talks to UN officials about West Bank situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 09:56 PM
Israel allows four anti-LGBT orgs. to teach in state schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 09:39 PM
Ukrainian forces contain Russian forces in east -deputy defense minister
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 08:53 PM
Israeli settlers and Palestinians clash near Eli in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 08:20 PM
Russian Supreme Court rejects Navalny challenge to prison conditions
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 06:15 PM
Church of England plans to disinvest from fossil fuels this year
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 04:56 PM
Five injured in barber shop shooting in northern Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 04:39 PM
Anti-LGBT posters hung up in central Israeli city before pride march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 04:22 PM
Israeli security chief talks terror, West Bank violence with US official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 04:01 PM
One killed, eight injured in car crash on Israel's Highway 40
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 03:38 PM
Iran signs air transport services agreement with UAE, Emirati media says
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 03:14 PM
Russia warns US not to send NATO troops to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 02:35 PM
