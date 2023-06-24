The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukrainian military: Forces have advanced on the eastern front

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 21:18

Ukraine's military said on Saturday that its forces had made advances near Bakhkmut, one of the focal points of fighting on the eastern front, and in an area further south.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, writing on Telegram, said an offensive was launched near a of group of villages ringing Bakhmut -- the town taken by Russia's Wagner mercenary forces last month after months of fighting.

"In all these areas, we have made advances," Maliar wrote.

Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, commander of the Tavria, or southern, front, said Ukrainian forces had liberated an area near Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk. He said the area had been under Russian control since separatist forces backed by Moscow took control of it in 2014.

Ukraine's Zelensky: There is chaos in Russia, bring your troops home
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 08:54 PM
Top US general cancels trip to Middle East over Russia situation
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 07:56 PM
Israel's Knesset to convene committee on Russia amid Wagner revolt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 07:40 PM
Israel's Netanyahu to hold assessment on Russia amid Wagner revolt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 05:42 PM
Wagner fighters promised an amnesty if they disarm
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 05:21 PM
Two injured after violent incident near Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 01:46 PM
Kyiv says F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots could start in July
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 12:20 PM
Dozens of Druze protest at Beit Oren junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 11:27 AM
All of Ukraine under air alerts, drone fragments in Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 03:59 AM
Eleven injured in Hong Kong in Cathay Pacific flight incident
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 03:30 AM
No direct evidence COVID-19 pandemic started in Wuhan lab -US report
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 03:14 AM
Russia's FSB opens criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 11:19 PM
US engaging with Israel on reports US citizens at risk in West Bank
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:19 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan region
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:01 PM
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 08:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by