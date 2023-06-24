Ukraine mocks Vladimir Putin, Russia for Wagner coup

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry mocked Russia’s current military coup situation in a series of tweets made on Saturday.

In one of the tweets, the Defense Ministry wrote “The kremlin snake eating its own tail.” Captioned with an animated image of a militarized black snake devouring its own tail.

In another one of the tweets, tagging Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky, the ministry wrote “For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it.”

“Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later. “

“It is also obvious. Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos.”

The ministry also tweeted why Russian soldiers were still occupying Ukraine, writing “The defense ministry of Ukraine is wondering why Russian soldiers are still sitting in muddy trenches rather than running to the aid of their comrades on both sides of the conflict. That would be far safer than confronting the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky’s tweets on the situation

Earlier in the day, Zelensky tweeted, “Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Who sends columns of troops to destroy the lives of another country and cannot stop them from fleeing and betraying when life resists. Who terrorizes with missiles, and when they are shot down, humiliates himself to receive Shahed drones."

"Who despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war, in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed. For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. And all this is one person, who again and again scares by the year 1917, although he is able to result in nothing else but this."

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later. It is also obvious. Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos. We keep our resilience, unity and strength."

"All our commanders, all our soldiers know what to do. Glory to Ukraine!”