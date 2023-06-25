The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine's defense minister on Russia turmoil: Things 'moving in right direction'

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 21:04

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he discussed the turmoil in Russia in a phone call with his US counterpart on Sunday, describing the Russian authorities as "weak" and saying things were "moving in the right direction."

In a brief readout of the call with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Reznikov said they also discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and steps to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces.

"We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk -Russian-installed mayor
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 08:39 PM
IDF deploys additional forces to West Bank amid violence, terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 07:44 PM
Israel's Highway 1 blocked by police after truck catches fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 06:47 PM
Putin, Lukashenko hold call after Russia thwarts Wagner mutiny
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 06:32 PM
Netanyahu trial: Prosecution demands judge meetings be public
By MICHAEL STARR
06/25/2023 04:52 PM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Tonga -EMSC
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 10:46 AM
Palestinian man with loaded ammunition magazines arrested in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 10:07 AM
Shots were fired at IDF soldiers near Nablus, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 09:29 AM
Two in serious condition following Jaffa shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 01:49 AM
Israel says Russia developments are an internal affair
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 12:45 AM
Chechen special forces withdraw from Russia's Rostov region -TASS
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 12:00 AM
IDF soldier detained for suspected involvement in clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2023 11:58 PM
Prigozhin seen leaving military HQ in Rostov-on-Don in video
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:49 PM
Streets in central Rostov-on-Don reopened to traffic amid Wagner pullout
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:43 PM
Poland says Russian mutiny is internal matter that poses no threat
By REUTERS
06/24/2023 11:35 PM
