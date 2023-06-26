The aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia demonstrates that Moscow committed a strategic mistake by waging war on Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President (Vladimir) Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he told reporters on a visit to Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

"As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine."

Recent events in Russia show "massive cracks" inside Russia's political sphere, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, adding that Germany won't get involved in what she called "internal political matters."

"We are seeing massive cracks in the Russian propaganda," Baerbock said before heading into an EU meeting, adding that Western allies will continue to support Ukraine in the war.