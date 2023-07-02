The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran 'doesn't plan' to send envoy to Sweden due to Quran burning - report

Although a new ambassador to Sweden has been appointed, Iran will hold off on sending him to the Nordic country after outrage following a Koran burning.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 2, 2023 10:52

Updated: JULY 2, 2023 11:21
A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023. (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023.
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.

A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.

Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it.

Iran's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires on Thursday to condemn what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities.

Ambassador appointed, yet to be sent

"Although administrative procedures to appoint a new ambassador to Sweden have ended, the process of dispatching them has been held off due to the Swedish government's issuing of a permit to desecrate the Holy Koran," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday.

A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO) A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest following the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)

He did not specify how long Iran would refrain from sending an ambassador to Sweden.

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Koran demonstrations, courts have overruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.

In its permit for Wednesday's demonstration, Swedish police said that while it "may have foreign policy consequences," the security risks and consequences linked to a Koran burning were not of such a nature that the application should be rejected.



