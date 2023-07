Ukrainian sappers neutralized 97,981 mines and other explosives since the beginning of 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

From June 24 until June 30 alone, sappers managed to destroy 1,431 explosives.

"Sapper units continue to work in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and other liberated regions of Ukraine for the prompt disposal of dangerous gifts left by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's army on our lands," said the ministry.