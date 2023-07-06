Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms META.O over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

Meta which launched Threads on Wednesday and has logged more than 30 million sign-ups, looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram's billions of users.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information," the report said.

US, Canadian authorities warn about rising use of Truebot malware
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 08:34 PM
OceanGate suspends operations after Titanic tourist sub implosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 07:59 PM
Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves reach record high of nearly $39 bln
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 06:38 PM
Swedish NATO membership within reach, says NATO chief Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 05:13 PM
Woman in critical condition pulled from water on Carmel Beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 04:41 PM
One seriously injured in car accident on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 04:39 PM
UK police say one child dead after collision at south London school
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:38 PM
Britain adds 13 designations under its Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:09 PM
Israel struck Iranian targets in Damascus overnight - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 02:36 PM
TikTok asks US judge to block Montana ban before Jan. 1 effective date
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 05:34 AM
Three killed, 60 apartments damaged in Lviv, Ukraine attack -mayor
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:33 AM
Mexico bus crash kills 29, injures 19 in Oaxaca
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:15 AM
Ukraine governor reports casualties, infrastructure hit in Lviv
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 03:51 AM
Salvadoran court adds new prison sentence for ex-President Funes
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 02:17 AM
Suspected gas leak kills 24 in Johannesburg informal settlement
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 12:50 AM
