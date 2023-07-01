The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg offered to fight in Roman Colosseum - report

The same day, Musk tweeted "some chance fight happens in Colosseum" while also sharing a clip of a Colosseum fight from the film Life of Brian.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 06:03
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg have been offered to fight each other at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, media sources reported on Friday.

Reports say that Musk and Zuckerberg were contacted by an official from the Italian Culture Ministry to coordinate the fight.

The initial report

The initial report from TMZ claims that both billionaires are interested in making the fight happen at the Colosseum, stating that the Italian Culture Ministry reached out to the Facebook co-founder saying that the match between him and Musk would be "the biggest fight in the history of the world in the most fabled fight theater in history."

The request for the match reached UFC head Dana White, who has been interested in coordinating the fight.

Colosseum in Rome (credit: FSHOQ.COM)Colosseum in Rome (credit: FSHOQ.COM)

Both men have trained with podcaster, AI researcher and Brazilian jiujitsu black belt Lex Fridman, The New York Post reported. The report also took note that in regards to size, Musk is much taller than Zuckerberg by four inches. Photos have been circulating on social media Fridman sparring with Musk ahead of his possible fight.



