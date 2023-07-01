SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg have been offered to fight each other at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, media sources reported on Friday.

Reports say that Musk and Zuckerberg were contacted by an official from the Italian Culture Ministry to coordinate the fight.

The same day, Musk tweeted "some chance fight happens in Colosseum" while also sharing a clip of a Colosseum fight from the film Life of Brian.

Need to work on my endurancehttps://t.co/jjh7uxfwC6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

The initial report

The initial report from TMZ claims that both billionaires are interested in making the fight happen at the Colosseum, stating that the Italian Culture Ministry reached out to the Facebook co-founder saying that the match between him and Musk would be "the biggest fight in the history of the world in the most fabled fight theater in history."

The request for the match reached UFC head Dana White, who has been interested in coordinating the fight.

Both men have trained with podcaster, AI researcher and Brazilian jiujitsu black belt Lex Fridman, The New York Post reported. The report also took note that in regards to size, Musk is much taller than Zuckerberg by four inches. Photos have been circulating on social media Fridman sparring with Musk ahead of his possible fight.