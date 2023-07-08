Citizens who shoot terrorists will no longer have their weapons confiscated by police, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced in a new policy on Saturday night.

Previously, citizens who shot terrorists would have their weapons confiscated by police at the scene as a precaution. Confiscation was at the discretion of the officer on the scene, which almost always meant that the weapon would be confiscated.

The new policy means that in the event that a terror attack occurs and a citizen shoots the terrorist, the weapon will not be confiscated. There are some restrictions such as the citizen must stop firing after the threat to their or other citizens' lives is over and that only the terrorist is injured by the shooting.

The decision to implement this new policy was agreed by both the police and the minister.