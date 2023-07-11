The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukrainian pilots' F-16 training to start in Aug - officials

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading international efforts to train pilots as well as support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately enable the supply of F-16s to Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 11, 2023 17:59

Updated: JULY 11, 2023 19:09
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
A coalition of 11 nations will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark, and a training centre will be set up in Romania, officials said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

"Hopefully, we will be able to see results in the beginning of next year," Denmark's acting defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters following a signing ceremony.

So far, no countries have committed to sending F-16s to Ukraine, though Poland and Slovakia have supplied 27 MiG-29s to supplement Ukraine's fleet of combat aircraft.

Ukraine's counteroffensive

A general view of rescue workers in a damaged building, in the aftermath of a drone strike, in Sumy, Ukraine July 3, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) A general view of rescue workers in a damaged building, in the aftermath of a drone strike, in Sumy, Ukraine July 3, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Kyiv, which has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces, has repeatedly called for Western countries to supply aircraft and train its pilots to fly them, to successfully counter Moscow's aerial dominance.

"We have to defend our civilian population, our infrastructure, critical objects, our schools, our universities. That's why for us it is very important that this fighter jet coalition starts up," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told reporters.

"I hope - I am an optimist - that after six months we will see results," he said.

At the summit, due to end on Wednesday, NATO leaders agreed that Ukraine's future lies within the alliance but stopped short of handing Kyiv the invitation or timetable for accession that the country has been seeking.

 



