Israeli citizen kidnapped in Ethiopia

An Israeli citizen was kidnapped during his stay in the Gondar region of Ethiopia, according to a report received by the Department for Israelis in Distress at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday night.

The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with the family in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter, according to the MFA. The Israeli Consul in Ethiopia is in touch with local security officials with the aim of securing the prompt release of the Israeli citizen, safe and sound.