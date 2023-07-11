The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Biden, Turkey's Erdogan discuss defense priorities during meeting - White House

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 11, 2023 23:25

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed defense and economic priorities during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said, a day after Ankara backed Sweden joining the NATO military alliance.

The Biden administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier.

"They also discussed regional issues of shared interest, including their enduring support for Ukraine and the importance of preserving stability in the Aegean," the White House said in a statement after their meeting.

UK to provide $65 mln support package to Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 12:58 AM
Random shelling kills 34 people, including children, in Sudan
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 12:01 AM
Active IDF captain arrested during protests - IDF spokesperson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 11:58 PM
Police officer injured after being hit by a vehicle in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 10:47 PM
Israeli citizen kidnapped in Ethiopia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 10:24 PM
US urges Israel to respect freedom of assembly amid protests
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 09:59 PM
Gantz to Gallant: Advancing the legislation harms Israel's security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 09:52 PM
Aviv Geffen arrested during Tel Aviv protests against judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 09:46 PM
State Dept will respond Tuesday to House request on US Iran envoy
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 09:25 PM
Iraq to trade crude oil for Iranian gas to end payment issue with Tehran
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 08:49 PM
Russia: may use similar weapons if US supplies cluster bombs to Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 06:38 PM
NATO says concerned over Iran's 'malicious activities' on its territory
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 06:36 PM
US Special Envoy Hochstein arrives in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 04:57 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky lands in Vilnius for NATO summit
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 04:18 PM
Saudi cabinet reaffirms desire to boost OPEC+ bid, stabilize oil markets
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 04:07 PM
