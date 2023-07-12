The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2023 02:35

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defense systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

"The air raid alert is on! Air defense systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defense systems intercepting air objects.

16-year-old girls suspected of torching Jerusalem building for TikTok
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 11:28 AM
US to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security assurrances
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 11:11 AM
Bedouin local council leaders may be prosecuted for bribery, favors
By MICHAEL STARR
07/12/2023 10:23 AM
30 Chinese military aircraft detected around Taiwan on Wednesday
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 07:57 AM
Police investigating suspected murder in Kafr Kara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 07:21 AM
North Korea's missile flew 1,000 km - South Korea military
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 07:16 AM
Defense Minister Gallant to meet with officials in Azerbaijan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 07:08 AM
Hundreds of Israeli Air Force members support for protesting reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 07:03 AM
NATO wants to put more troops on border with Russia - Russia ambassador
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 05:23 AM
Random shelling kills 34 people, including children, in Sudan
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 12:01 AM
Active IDF captain arrested during protests - IDF spokesperson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 11:58 PM
Biden, Turkey's Erdogan discuss defense priorities during meeting
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 11:25 PM
Police officer injured after being hit by a vehicle in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 10:47 PM
US urges Israel to respect freedom of assembly amid protests
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 09:59 PM
Gantz to Gallant: Advancing the legislation harms Israel's security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 09:52 PM
