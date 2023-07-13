The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian general dismissed after accusing top brass of failing soldiers

The general said he raised the "mass death and injury" of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2023 07:45

Updated: JULY 13, 2023 08:13
A Russian service member holds a weapon on the top of a military vehicle in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine September 1, 2022. (photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
A Russian service member holds a weapon on the top of a military vehicle in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine September 1, 2022.

(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

A Russian general said he had been dismissed as a commander after telling the military leadership about the dire situation at the front in Ukraine where he said Russian soldiers had been stabbed in the back by the failings of the top military brass.

Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army, which was involved in fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, said in a voice message published by Russian lawmaker Andrey Gurulyov on Telegram that he had been dismissed.

There was no immediate comment from the defense ministry and Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the voice message. Lawmaker Gurulyov is a hardline former army commander who regularly appears on state television.

"There was a tough situation with the senior bosses in which it was necessary either to keep quiet and be a coward or to say it the way it is," Popov said.

"I had no right to lie in the name of you, in the name of my fallen comrades in arms, so I outlined all the problems which exist."

A military vehicle is parked in Yednosti Square, in Berdyans'k, Ukraine February 28, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a video obtained by Reuters. (credit: REUTERS) A military vehicle is parked in Yednosti Square, in Berdyans'k, Ukraine February 28, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a video obtained by Reuters. (credit: REUTERS)

General alerted superiors of deaths of Russian soldiers

He said he raised the "mass death and injury" of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery and said the army lacked proper counter battery systems and reconnaissance of enemy.

"The senior chiefs apparently sensed some kind of danger from me and quickly concocted an order from the defense minister in just one day and got rid of me."

"The Ukrainian army could not break through our ranks at the front but our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment," Popov said.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



