The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

South Korea calls for cooperation with US, Japan against North's threats

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 14, 2023 15:26

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Friday he hoped trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan will strengthen a resolve to respond "resolutely, unequivocally" to North Korea's provocations.

Park made the remark at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Jakarta, after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

"I hope that our trilateral dialog today will ... send a message that their provocations will not go unpunished," Park said.

 

Wagner fighters are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 03:09 PM
Biden administration forgives $39 bln in student debt- CNBC
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 02:22 PM
Israel Police find improvised pipe bomb during a car search
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 01:26 PM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes near coast of Chiapas, Mexico - GFZ
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 01:08 PM
Swedish police approve request to burn Hebrew Bible
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 12:00 PM
Ambassador Thomas Nides says farewell, thank you to his post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 11:21 AM
38 Israeli tourists in India still unreachable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 10:45 AM
Russia closes Polish consulate in Smolensk
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 10:17 AM
Demolition order executed for terrorists' home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 09:27 AM
Tornado damages 125 homes in suburb of Canadian capital Ottawa
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 01:55 AM
US bans former Panama president for 'significant corruption' - Blinken
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 12:46 AM
25-year-old man killed in shooting in Fureidis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 12:33 AM
US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial in classified documents case
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 11:43 PM
Attempted shooting attack in Asael, no casualties reported
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/13/2023 11:37 PM
Wagner forces not engaged in Ukraine in any significant way - Pentagon
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 10:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by